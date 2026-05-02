Crystal Palace Women 6 Portsmouth Women 1
Palace Women6
Sharpe11'
Weerden47' 55'
Howat57'
Blanchard64'
Hughes69'
Portsmouth Women1
Hornby3'
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
90'+7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kelly Brady (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden with a cross.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Chloë Arthur.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jemima Dahou (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meg Hornby.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Barker with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Lucy Newell.
87'
Substitution
Abbie
Larkin(27)off
Kelly
Brady(19)on
86'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Ashleigh Weerden is caught offside.
86'
Substitution
Evie
Milner(47)off
Tia-Mai
Young(27)on
85'
Substitution
Lucy
Shepherd(12)off
Emma
Jones(9)on
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard with a through ball.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
82'
Substitution
Niamh
Peacock(43)off
Jazmin
Younger(6)on
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Hayley Nolan.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
73'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
71'
Substitution
My
Cato(5)off
Lucy
Newell(25)on
71'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)off
Chloë
Arthur(4)on
69'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Elise
Hughes(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by My Cato.
65'
Substitution
Angelina
Nixon(18)off
Jemima
Dahou(42)on
65'
Substitution
Ava
Rowbotham(8)off
Hannah
Coan(5)on
64'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Annabel
Blanchard(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 5, Portsmouth Women 1. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by My Cato following a fast break.
63'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evie Milner.
63'
free kick won
Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
Substitution
Kirsty
Howat(10)off
Elise
Hughes(9)on
59'
free kick won
Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Kirsty
Howat(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Portsmouth Women 1. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
56'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
55'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Ashleigh
Weerden(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
54'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth Women. Lucy Shepherd is caught offside.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
50'
post
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jasmine Bull.
47'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Ashleigh
Weerden(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lola Brown with a through ball.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
45'
Substitution
Ruesha
Littlejohn(22)off
Lola
Brown(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1.
45'+3'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Bull(2)
Jasmine Bull (Portsmouth Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth Women. Charlie Estcourt is caught offside.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
45'
Yellow Card
Littlejohn(22)
Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
42'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury My Cato (Crystal Palace Women).
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charlie Estcourt (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Allyson Swaby (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard following a set piece situation.
39'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
offside
Offside, Portsmouth Women. Angelina Nixon is caught offside.
36'
free kick won
Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Howat following a fast break.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
29'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Kirsty Howat is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
free kick won
Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
16'
post
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Allyson Swaby.
11'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
8'
free kick won
Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
3'
Portsmouth Women Goal
Goal!
Meg
Hornby(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Portsmouth Women 1. Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
2'
corner
Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Shae Yañez.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ava Rowbotham (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Shae Yañez (Crystal Palace Women). Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Ashleigh Weerden
MF
47'
55'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
MF
11'
71'
5
My Cato
MF
71'
22
Ruesha Littlejohn
MF
45'
45'
10
Kirsty Howat
S
57'
61'
Starting lineup
1
Jess Gray
GK
2
Jasmine Bull
DF
45'+2'
47
Evie Milner
DF
86'
14
Annie Wilding
DF
43
Niamh Peacock
DF
82'
8
Ava Rowbotham
MF
65'
24
Charlie Estcourt
MF
4
Sophie Barker
MF
18
Angelina Nixon
MF
65'
11
Meg Hornby
MF
3'
12
Lucy Shepherd
S
85'
Substitutes
5
Hannah Coan
65'
6
Jazmin Younger
82'
9
Emma Jones
85'
19
Jesse Woolley
23
Emily Pitman
27
Tia-Mai Young
86'
28
Chloe Sheffield
42
Jemima Dahou
65'
56
Comfort Erhabor
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
24
7
Shots on target
13
2
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
253
264
Free kicks
4
6
Offsides
2
5
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
3442Aimee Everett
Duels won
9Annabel Blanchard
Crosses
6Ashleigh Weerden
Touches
63Annabel Blanchard
Tackles
4Allyson Swaby
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
22
14
2
6
46
24
+22
44
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
13
5
4
44
26
+18
44
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
12
6
4
31
21
+10
42
4
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
47
31
+16
37
5
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
22
10
5
7
44
26
+18
35
6
NEWNewcastle United Women
22
8
9
5
32
25
+7
33
7
NOTNottingham Forest Women
22
9
3
10
27
35
-8
30
8
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
28
35
-7
24
9
IPSIpswich Town Women
22
6
5
11
26
42
-16
23
10
DURDurham Women
22
5
7
10
27
35
-8
22
11
SHESheffield United Women
22
4
6
12
21
43
-22
18
12
PORPortsmouth Women
22
4
2
16
23
53
-30
14
SHE
0-4
BHA
NOT
0-3
SOU
NEW
0-1
DUR
IPS
2-1
SUN
CHA
0-2
BIR