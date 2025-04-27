Crystal Palace Women West Ham United Women
Palace Women
West Ham United Women
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City Women
6
5
1
0
12
4
+8
16
2
CHEChelsea Women
5
5
0
0
20
3
+17
15
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion Women
6
4
1
1
11
4
+7
13
4
MANManchester United Women
5
3
2
0
9
2
+7
11
5
ARSArsenal Women
6
2
3
1
7
5
+2
9
6
LIVLiverpool Women
6
2
3
1
9
8
+1
9
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur Women
6
2
1
3
12
14
-2
7
8
LEILeicester City Women
6
1
2
3
2
5
-3
5
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
6
1
1
4
3
16
-13
4
10
ASTAston Villa Women
6
0
2
4
6
11
-5
2
11
WESWest Ham United Women
6
0
2
4
3
11
-8
2
12
EVEEverton Women
6
0
2
4
1
12
-11
2
No scores found
There have been no matches played today