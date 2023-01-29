Skip navigation
Durham Women vs Crystal Palace Women

3 0

Durham Women3
Lambert10'
Clarke16'
Crosthwaite90'+3'
Palace Women0
Sun 29 Jan 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's FA CupMaiden Castle Sports Park

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Durham Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+3'

Durham Women Goal

Durham Women
Goal!
Durham Women
Lily
Crosthwaite(12)
Goal! Durham Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Lily Crosthwaite (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Briggs.
90'+1'

Yellow Card

Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
87'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
85'

Substitution

Durham Women
Jessica
Clarke(23)
off
Maria
Farrugia(8)
on
84'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Kirsten Reilly.
83'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
83'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
76'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'

Substitution

Durham Women
Saoirse
Noonan(20)
off
Bridget
Galloway(11)
on
75'

Substitution

Durham Women
Beth
Hepple(7)
off
Lily
Crosthwaite(12)
on
74'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Naoisha McAloon (Durham Women).
72'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Polly Doran.
69'

free kick won

Grace Ayre (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
67'

free kick won

Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
62'

free kick won

Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
60'

Substitution

Durham Women
Rio
Hardy(10)
off
Dee
Bradley(15)
on
59'

free kick won

Naoisha McAloon (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rio Hardy (Durham Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
54'

free kick won

Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
51'

free kick won

Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'

free kick won

Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

free kick won

Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Chloe Arthur
Chloe
Arthur(4)
off
Hollie Olding
Hollie
Olding(15)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Coral-Jade Haines
Coral-Jade
Haines(23)
off
Annabel Blanchard
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Durham Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
45'+5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'+5'

free kick won

Sarah Robson (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
45'+4'

Yellow Card

Arthur(4)
Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'

free kick won

Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'

free kick won

Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Sarah Wilson (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
37'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sarah Robson (Durham Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
36'

corner

Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
33'

free kick won

Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30'

free kick won

Rio Hardy (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'

free kick won

Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Beth Hepple (Durham Women).
24'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Beth Hepple.
16'

Durham Women Goal

Durham Women
Goal!
Durham Women
Jessica
Clarke(23)
Goal! Durham Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sarah Wilson.
14'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace Women).
12'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Sarah Wilson (Durham Women).
10'

Durham Women Goal

Durham Women
Goal!
Durham Women
Mollie
Lambert(4)
Goal! Durham Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rio Hardy.
9'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
8'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Becky Salicki (Durham Women).
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
6'

free kick won

Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'

free kick won

Jessica Clarke (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Felicity Gibbons (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Becky Salicki (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Kirsten Reilly (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Frances Kitching
GK
20
Polly Doran
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
90'+1'
3
Felicity Gibbons
DF
5
Anna Filbey
DF
23
Coral-Jade Haines
MF
substitution icon45'
12
Lizzie Waldie
MF
4
Chloe Arthur
MF
45'+4'
substitution icon45'
11
Kirsten Reilly
S
14
Paige Bailey-Gayle
S
19
Elise Hughes
S

Substitutes

6
Aimee Everett
7
Chloe Peplow
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
9
Rianna Dean
10
Annabel Blanchard
substitution icon45'
13
Natalia Negri
15
Hollie Olding
substitution icon45'
21
Shauna Guyatt

Starting lineup

1
Naoisha McAloon
GK
14
Becky Salicki
DF
5
Sarah Wilson
DF
6
Sarah Robson
DF
18
Grace Ayre
DF
7
Beth Hepple
MF
substitution icon75'
23
Jessica Clarke
MF
16'
substitution icon85'
3
Lauren Briggs
MF
4
Mollie Lambert
MF
10'
20
Saoirse Noonan
S
substitution icon76'
10
Rio Hardy
S
substitution icon60'

Substitutes

8
Maria Farrugia
substitution icon85'
11
Bridget Galloway
substitution icon76'
12
Lily Crosthwaite
substitution icon75'
90'+3'
15
Dee Bradley
substitution icon60'
16
Ellie Christon
17
Hannah Greenwood
30
Tatiana Saunders
Durham Women

Team stats

Crystal Palace Women
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
8
1
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
8
Offsides
1
3

Top performing palace players

Duels won
3
Felicity Gibbons
Felicity Gibbons
Crosses
4
Felicity Gibbons
Felicity Gibbons
Touches
32
Polly Doran
Polly Doran
