The midfielder joined Shrewsbury on loan on January 1st and made his debut for the club in their narrow 1-2 defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup Third Round just six days later.

League One Shrewsbury took the lead in the 81st minute through Matthew Pennington and looked to be heading into the Fourth Round, though two stoppage-time goals from Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats progress instead.

Speaking in his post match interview, Salop manager Steve Cotterill said "The boys were terrific today and I'm really, really, pleased with them. I can't speak highly enough of them. I thought it was an incredible debut by Killian Phillips - I think he was immense in there.

"Just before I finished talking to the boys, I said to them what an incredible debut by a young man. The lads gave him a round of applause and rightly so.

"As you can see, he is another one – that for the next few months here – he is going to be all in for us. He is a terrific lad, I am so, so pleased for him. He has only been here 10 days and he is absolutely gutted that we have been beaten.

"That means that he has bought into it already. We are really disappointed with the result but I can’t be any prouder of the players."

The Irishman has put on a number of immense performances throughout the season, prior to making the switch to Salop, in Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side. He notched 17 appearances and scored 7 goals in all competitions. His impact at youth level saw him make the step up to the first-team, making his debut in the 0-2 victory at Oxford United in the EFL Cup.

Follow Palace Academy matches live with Palace TV+. Find out more by clicking HERE.