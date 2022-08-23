Palace advance in League Cup with Oxford win

Summary

Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this clash, handing debuts to Sam Johnstone, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips

In a quiet first-half, neither side creates a major chance, but Odsonne Edouard comes closest with a header just past the post

Sam Johnstone denies Cameron Brannagan from 20 yards

Half-time: Oxford United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Palace look somewhat brighter in the second-half and step-up their efforts following a few substitutions

Eberechi Eze looks lively and sparks an offensively improved display from the visitors

After a few close chances, Edouard takes the lead by striking low past Eddie McGinty

With minutes left on the clock Luka Milivojević converts from the spot to ensure League Cup progression

Full-time: Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace

The old adage at this stage of a knockout competition typically rings true: there’s no such thing as an easy match.

So it proved on Tuesday evening as Crystal Palace travelled to face Oxford United in the League Cup second round, ensuring their progression with a 2-0 win secured in the second-half.

The U’s held Palace level in the first-half with a relatively even display between two well-organised teams. Both sides had half chances and put the ball narrowly past the goal-frame on several occasions, but neither several threatened either ‘keeper.

By the half-time whistle Palace’s three debutants, Sam Johnstone, Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney, could be pleased with a fairly strong display, but their attacking teammates were left frustrated with the net remaining untouched.

That changed in a slightly more energetic second-half, when several substitutions from Patrick Vieira spurred greater attacking impetus. Eberechi Eze in particular looked lively, pinning the Oxford defence back by linking-up with Michael Olise and creating chances along the left flank.

When the goal came, however, it was from one of the starting XI: Odsonne Edouard, who fired low past Eddie McGinty in goal to push his side ahead.

The south Londoners remained solid for the rest of the half and, with only injury time left to play, added an insurance policy second through Luka Milivojević’s late penalty.

The skipper fired home confidently, sending his side away from the Kassam stadium with a third round tie confirmed.

Rodney reflects on debut

22:37

Here's what debutant Kaden Rodney told Palace TV: “[I found out] only a couple of hours before the game, actually,” Rodney told Palace TV. “So it was a shock. I didn’t want to do that [text people] – I messaged the ones closest to me and got my head down and tried to do my best out there.

“He [Vieira] just told me he knows he has faith in me, so go out there and do what I can do and influence the game.”