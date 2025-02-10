Please note this game is being played behind closed doors, and can only be watched live on Palace TV+.

Darren Powell’s young Eagles visit the Potters this Monday lunchtime bidding to push up as high as eighth in the standings, having started the day in 12th – with the top 16 sides in the table qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs.

They come up against a Stoke side in mixed form, beginning the day last in the table with just one win so far this season in Premier League 2 – but having also collected four points in their last three matches.

