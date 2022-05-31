Shala joined Palace in March this year and played five times with the Under-18s in 2021/22, keeping three clean sheets.

He also stepped-up to first-team training with a roster of Academy teammates, and caps a successful personal campaign with this call-up.

The young goalkeeper has previously represented Albania at Under-19 level, but makes the step to the Under-21s for their upcoming U21 European Championship qualifiers.

Albania take on Andorra, England and Albania as they bid to move up a challenging qualifying Group G. They beat both Andorra and Albania earlier in the competition.

With this call-up Shala becomes the seventh confirmed Academy international after England Under-18s and the Republic of Ireland Under-21s announced their squads earlier this month.

Albania U21 fixtures

All times are BST

Saturday, June 4th: Andorra v Kosovo (17:00)

Thursday, June 10th: Kosovo v England (19:00)

Monday, June 13th: Albania v Kosovo (18:30)

