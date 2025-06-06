The campaign for the Under-18s this season concluded with an end-to-end 3-3 draw with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in May, confirming a sixth place finish for the young Eagles.

They were one point behind London rivals Fulham and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, though league position doesn’t tell the entire story of the campaign. A crop of 13 talented scholars joined the ranks and all contributed with second-years and first-year professionals towards an incredible season of ups and downs.

“From when I’ve come in January to look after the U18s, I can't praise them enough.” said Dave Cooper, current head coach of the U18s side.

“I've coached them at Under-13s, 14s and through the age groups, I know exactly what's in that dressing room - and they never give up.