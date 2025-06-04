Palace’s Under-21s played out an entertaining 2024/25 season, with so many ups and downs, memorable moments and a semi-final under the lights in SE25.

This was the furthest that Darren Powell’s side had got to in the new format of the PL2, which took inspiration from the Champions League’s Swiss style format - with an initial league phase and then a play-off to determine the overall winner.

In the initial league phase, Palace recorded a sixth place finish, a point behind Manchester United and five ahead of rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Along the way they had incredible results such as a 3-1 win away from home against the first-team side of Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, and two incredible comebacks against West Ham United and Manchester City.

The play-off stage saw the side face Brighton in the round of 16 phase. By virtue of Palace’s higher league position they were assured of a home tie and duly delivered in front of the faithful crowd at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.