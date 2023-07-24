Summary

Promotion and relegation across two divisions removed

All 25 Category One Academies will compete in a single league

Teams will be seeded based on multi-year performance

Fixtures drawn from five pots based on seeding

A minimum of 20 games will be played against all sides in the same pot and some in other pots

The top 16 sides at the end of the initial 20-game run will qualify for the play-off positions

During the Premier League Annual General Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of the change to make a shift away from the format which has existed since 2015/16.

Under this new system, all 25 Category One Academies will field an Under-21 side in the same league next season, eliminating promotion and relegation between the existing two-tier system.

This model is inspired by the tournament structure used in chess and a very similar model will also be employed in the UEFA Champions League starting from 2024/25.

The 25 teams will be grouped into five pots based on their performance in the competition over the past three years. This means that each team will play a minimum of 20 matches in the regular season - six fewer than the 26 matches Palace faced in the Premier League 2 Division 1 last season.

Teams will face each club in their respective pot, as well as four or five teams from all other pots, either at home or away. Following these matches, the combined table will determine the play-off positions, with the top 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage to compete for the overall title.