The 6-3 result on aggregate saw the Red Devils lift the FA Youth Cup, just two years after the senior side also faced Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final. Despite of the result, then-manager Steve Coppell praised the young Eagles’ performance and applauded them in their lap of honour.

While the result may have been hard to take, overall it was a positive sign for the club as a whole in the early 90s as they were progressing on all fronts. After winning the Zenith Data Systems Cup in 1990/91, the south Londoners reached the semi-finals of the same competition a year later along with a run to the quarter-final of the League Cup.

The Premier League was formed in 1992/93 and Palace played in the inaugural season, with finalists Watts, Thompson, and George Ndah all featuring for the club.

Although the Palace side of that FA Youth Cup final did not hit the heights of Manchester Untied's famous group, many went on to build fully-fledged careers – the most notable of which being Ndah.

The south London-born striker is still the youngest ever player to don the red and blue in the Premier League, scoring 11 times in 101 appearances before moving on to Swindon Town and completing his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Glass had a long-spanning career across a number of clubs in English football, most notably for AFC Bournemouth and also for Carlisle United, where he managed to score a goal with a last-minute volley on the final day of the 1998/99 season to keep them in the Third Division.

Palace made it to the final of the FA Youth Cup once more in 1996/97, though they finished runners up to Leeds United with a 3-1 aggregate score. In recent seasons, the young Eagles have struggled to go on a run into the latter parts of the tournament, though this year that may change on Sunday as they welcome the reigning champions and now 11-time winners Manchester United.

