If you’re heading to the game, please check this guide for all the key matchday information.
Crystal Palace Under-18s will make history at Selhurst Park TONIGHT (Wednesday, 22nd April, 19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final.
Last-minute tickets available
More than 3,000 supporters have already secured their place for this special night under the lights in SE25.
Due to high demand, additional seating has now been released in Block B of the Main Stand and Block D of the Lower Holmesdale.
Secure your seat, below!
Travel Advice
We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.
Supporters are, as always, advised checking the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.
Before travelling to the stadium
Tickets will have been delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.
As always, all ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium, and to arrive early. You can find out how to download your ticket here.
To download your tickets via the Official Crystal Palace App, please follow the steps below:
- Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket.
- Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right.
- Click ‘TICKETS’.
- Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’.
- Click on your ticket to this game.
- Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
Once your ticket is stored in your mobile device's digital wallet, you will not need internet access for it to work at the turnstiles, but your device will need to be switched on.
Entering the stadium
Turnstiles open at 17:30 BST ahead of a 19:00 BST kick-off.
Mobile phone chargers are available at the Information Centre on a matchday, should you need to use them to access your ticket.
Fanzone Open!
The Fanzone opens at 17:00 BST and will feature a DJ throughout, so get down early and soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off!
Make the most of our Early Bird offers in the Fanzone, available until 45 minutes before kick-off:
- Soft Drink Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Soft Drink priced at £6.50.
- Early Bird: Burger or Cumberland Hot Dog with Beer priced at £8.
There is something for everyone with our Meal Deal offers in the Fanzone:
- Meal Deal: Burger, Pringles, Soft Drink priced at £9.50.
- Fanzone Kids Combo: Burger, Pringles and Water / Oasis at £7.50
- What's more, we also have a South London staple exclusive to the Fanzone: our NEW Jerk Chicken Burgers – marinated and BBQ'd in house by our Caribbean chefs, topped with our own jerk mayo and pink slaw – can be purchased for just £8.50.
Perfect for families looking to fuel up before kick-off!
Inside Selhurst Park
From the moment turnstiles open, supporters can relive the best moments from Palace’s journey to the U18 Premier League Cup Final, with highlights shown on the big screen inside the stadium ahead of kick-off.
The U18 Premier League Cup trophy will be on display by the tunnel from 18:15 BST during the players’ warm-up – a powerful reminder of what’s at stake tonight...
As kick-off nears, Selhurst Park will come alive. At approximately 18:56 BST, the teams and match officials will emerge to the Premier League anthem, framed by a burst of special effects and an atmosphere befitting a huge final.
We will also have 22 Palace for Life Foundation mascots accompanying the players onto the pitch.
Post-match presentation
After the final whistle, attention will turn to the pitch for the U18 Premier League Cup presentation. The trophy will be handed over by a Premier League representative, before the victors lift it aloft to the Premier League anthem, amid a burst of special effects. Let’s hope it ends in red and blue glory!
Refreshments
Refreshments will be available across all concourses, with a refreshed matchday menu available throughout Selhurst Park.
Meal Deals and Early Bird offers (available up to 45 minutes before kick-off) are available across stands, varying by location.
Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium – card, Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.
Bag Policy
Supporters are permitted to bring bags into Selhurst Park, provided that they are small enough to fit safely beneath your seat.
Larger bags will need to be dropped off at the dedicated bag drop facility located in the main car park, at the information point. This facility will be managed by the Crystal Palace staff and is free of charge.
Please note that supporters will be required to remove all lids from bottles of 500ml or less before entering Selhurst Park. Bottles over 500ml are not permitted.
Information Centre & Shop
Our Information Centre will be open ahead of the match, with staff on hand to advise and assist supporters with queries.
The Selhurst Park club shop is open from 09:00 BST.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Manchester United Under-18s
- Wednesday, 22nd April
- 19:00 BST
- Selhurst Park
- U18 Premier League Cup Final
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Click HERE to buy your tickets now!