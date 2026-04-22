Travel Advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, as always, advised checking the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

Before travelling to the stadium

Tickets will have been delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.

As always, all ticket holders are kindly reminded to please download your match tickets as soon as possible to your iOS, Google or Android ticket wallet to ensure smooth access to the stadium, and to arrive early. You can find out how to download your ticket here.

To download your tickets via the Official Crystal Palace App, please follow the steps below:

Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket. Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right. Click ‘TICKETS’. Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’. Click on your ticket to this game. Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Once your ticket is stored in your mobile device's digital wallet, you will not need internet access for it to work at the turnstiles, but your device will need to be switched on.