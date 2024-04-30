The tournament, hosted in Cyprus, will take place in late May and Walker-Smith is one of the first Palace Academy prospects to receive a call up to represent his country.

He has made seven appearances for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side this season, with four starts to his name. The young defender kept a clean sheet in the side’s recent 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Walker-Smith has previously been called up to represent Wales Under-16s last season and was a regular in Wales U17s’ qualifiers for this tournament earlier this season. They now face tough opposition in Group B, with games against Austria, Croatia and Denmark knowing only the top two progress into the knockout stage.

Keep up to date with how Walker-Smith gets on here and on our official Palace Academy X account.

All times in BST.

Charlie Walker-Smith - Wales U17s