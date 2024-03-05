The 19-year-old central midfielder has been called up to Scotland’s U19 side for the second time this season, after previously helping them through the first stage of qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European U19 Championship.

He and his side topped their initial group, after going unbeaten against Serbia, Andorra and Bulgaria. They will now face a tougher test against Czechia, Georgia and Italy in the Elite Round of qualifiers, where only the group winners will advance to the latter stages.

Italy will be the hosts of the group in the Elite Round stage and Reid will be aiming to take part in all three fixtures. He has previously captained Scotland Under-17s and is still the youngest ever player in Scottish Premiership history, as he made his debut for St. Mirren at the age of 16 years and five days.

All times GMT.

Dylan Reid - Scotland U19s