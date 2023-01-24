“We’ve had a lot of growth, using the loan market,” explains McCarthy. “There may be a couple more going out this month as well - ones who we believe will benefit from that and grow from the challenge of a loan move.”

Killian Phillips, who recently joined Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season, received high praise from Salop manager Steve Cotterrill after making his debut for the club and this is something McCarthy is proud of.

“I think my comment back to Albie [Aaron Wilbraham, Shrewsbury assistant manager], was that ‘I knew you’d like him.’ He epitomises everything we’re about as a group - honesty, hard work, endeavour. You know you can send these guys out and they’ll represent the club in the right light.

“Killian’s done that exactly the way I knew he would, with his great debut. It’s up to him to go again now and find this consistency. We believe that he had good development here with us and we thought the time is right for him to go out and dip his toe in the water and get into first-team football consistently.”