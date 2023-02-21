On his players, the Irishman provided an update on Kofi Balmer and Nathan Ferguson, who were both subbed off at half-time and afforded praise to Kaden Rodney and David Ozoh who have been staples in his side this season.

“[Kofi Balmer] has a bit of a hamstring issue. He’s been carrying that recently and it flared up again in the first-half, [but he’s okay.] Nathan Ferguson was only planned to play 45 minutes, so we made a couple of changes at half-time, but I think the lads who came in stood up to the test and got into the flow of the game really quickly which is a credit to them.

“He’s a Rolls-Royce, Kaden [Rodney], obviously he enjoys playing in midfield, but he’s played at right-back; centre-half and he’s debuted for the first-team as left-back. He’s comfortable in many positions and good players are, they’re always comfortable in any position.

"Hats off to Kaden, I thought he defended well, he helped in the build-up and we got out a few times down the right-hand side. He’s a fantastic young man and it shows his versatility and ability to slot in there straight away.

“It’s also been great for [David Ozoh], who had a taste of things over there [with the first-team], which is great for him as a second-year scholar to make his debut and become the youngest ever Premier League player for Crystal Palace. It shows the ability of the young man and he’s ahead of schedule - he’s playing in every game in the team, he’s performing in every game that he’s been available for and we’ll continue to develop him in our team and get him across the road.”

“Again, we want to win every game as they come and we’ve got an exciting game against Liverpool in the Premier League International Cup and that will be a competition we want to progress in. In the league we want to win every game and see where that takes us.”