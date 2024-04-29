Report: Rak-Sakyi bags hat-trick as Palace steamroll Spurs

Just three days on from securing their place in the Premier League 2 play-off stage against Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace Under-21s hosted Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the regular league format.

The new structure of the league in 20232/24 means that the top 16 sides qualify for a play-off stage in order to determine the winner of the tournament.

Head coach Darren Powell made three changes to the side, with David Ozoh, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Dylan Reid all returning in place of Mofe Jemide, Jack Wells-Morrison and Trialist.

Though Palace had already qualified for the play-off stage, they still needed to finish within the top 12 places in order to guarantee a spot in next season’s Premier League International Cup and therefore started brightly.

Both Danny Imray and Rak-Sakyi were causing problems down the right hand side early on. The former dragged an effort narrowly across the face of goal, while the latter forced a corner which was almost converted and set up Noah Watson who couldn’t generate enough power on his effort.