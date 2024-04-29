Report: Rak-Sakyi bags hat-trick as Palace steamroll Spurs

Summary
-
Ozoh, Rak-Sakyi and Reid came in as the three changes to the side
-
Rak-Sakyi and Imray combine well down the right and threaten early on
-
Mathurin puts Palace ahead from the spot 25 minutes in
-
Rak-Sakyi doubles the lead just four minutes later
-
Whitworth saves Kyerematen’s effort from a narrow angle
-
Rak-Sakyi gets his second and Palace’s third just before half-time
-
HT: Palace 3-0 Spurs
-
Vonnte Williams nets his first of the season 16 seconds after the restart
-
Rak-Sakyi completes his hat-trick on the hour-mark
-
Akinwale nearly flicks in a sixth from a corner after great work from Imray
-
Mathurin and Gibbard come close to adding a sixth in stoppage time
-
FT: Palace 5-0 Spurs