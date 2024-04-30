After recording a ninth place finish in the newly restructured Premier League 2, Darren Powell’s side will now be a part of the play-off stage, which starts with a round of 16 clash away at Liverpool.

Liverpool finished in eighth place in the competition, just two points ahead of Palace, so it may prove to be an interesting affair in the north west.

Should Palace make it through to the quarter-final stage, they will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa. In their final game of the regular league campaign, the south Londoners hit five past Spurs to confirm their place in the play-off stage.

Streaming details for this game will be confirmed in due course on cpfc.co.uk and on our official Palace Academy X account. Supporters wishing to attend this game can do so for free on a first-come, first-served basis at the Liverpool Academy (Simonswood Lane, Liverpool L33 5XB).

Don’t forget, the Eagles also face PSV Eindhoven at Selhurst Park in the final of the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday, 15th May and tickets are available for this clash from just £1 - click HERE to buy them now!