About the Premier League International Cup

The Premier League International Cup is an elite U21 competition featuring the top 16 finishers from Premier League 2 and 16 invited international sides from across Europe.

This year’s edition promises to be more competitive than ever, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund making their debuts, and Paris Saint-Germain returning to the tournament.

Running throughout the season alongside league and domestic fixtures, the tournament offers a fantastic platform for our homegrown talent to gain invaluable international experience in a highly competitive setting.

The tournament features 32 teams, divided into four groups of eight. Each group consists of four English sides and four European clubs, with every English team facing the European teams once. Importantly, the English sides will not play each other in the group stage.

All of Palace’s group games will be played at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium. Our Group B rivals include Fulham, Leicester City, and West Bromwich Albion, but again the young Eagles will only face the four European invitees.

Palace's history in the tournament

Palace’s recent history in this competition is impressive. After finishing runners-up in 2022/23 - falling to a 3-1 defeat to Jong PSV at Selhurst Park - the young Eagles bounced back the following year by beating the same opponents 1-0 to make amends and lift the trophy.

However, last season saw an early exit with a narrow 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the group stage.

The competition so far

Though Crystal Palace are yet to begin their Premier League International Cup campaign, the competition is already well underway across the other groups.

In Group A, Wolves currently sit top of the table thanks to their superior goal difference over Real Madrid. Despite suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to the Spanish giants, Wolves bounced back with a hard-fought 1–1 draw against RB Leipzig and a convincing 2–0 win over Jong PSV.

Madrid, meanwhile, occupy second place, having played one game fewer. They edged past Wolves in their opener but were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Southampton. At the other end of the table, Jong PSV remain bottom after losing their only fixture so far.

Group B, which includes Palace, is finely balanced. FC Nordsjaelland, Valencia B, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Fulham, Juventus, and West Brom are all level on three points. Juventus and Valencia have played twice, while West Brom have completed three matches. Leicester City, still without a point after two games, sit at the foot of the standings.

In Group C, NK Dinamo Zagreb are the early pacesetters with six points from their opening matches. Every other side – Real Sociedad B, Benfica B, Newcastle, Brighton, PSG, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest – are yet to register a point. Nottingham and Chelsea have each played once so far.

Finally, in Group D, Leeds United lead the way after winning both of their opening fixtures against Sporting CP and Athletic Bilbao. Manchester United are second, having maintained a 100% record with victory in their only match – also against Bilbao, who remain bottom after consecutive defeats.