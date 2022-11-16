There will be eight Academy games LIVE on Palace TV+ in the next five weeks as Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s are in Premier League Cup action against the likes of Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Palace TV+ is the home of all things Palace, from match highlights, exclusive interviews features and more. You can watch on your laptop, or on the go via the Official Palace App. Supporters can purchase a Weekly pass (£3.49), a Monthly pass (£4.99) or the most popular choice of an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access for a year. All of these options auto-renew. Click here for more information on Palace TV+ and to choose the right package for you.

Alternatively, supporters can also gain Palace TV+ access by purchasing a Gold membership, Junior Gold membership, International membership or Season Ticket+.