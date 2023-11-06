The 22-year-old has been in fine form this Barclays Women’s Championship season, and she currently sits second in the league’s goalscoring charts with seven goals – two behind teammate Elise Hughes, who has nine.

Blanchard kicked-off October with a goal as she came off the bench at Ewood Park to score from distance and help Palace beat her former team, Blackburn Rovers, 4-0.

The dazzling attacker also started the Eagles' first Continental Tyres League Cup group-stage game of the campaign as they picked up a point away to Lewes.

Blanchard’s finest performance of the month came at home to London City Lionesses, as her 16-minute second half hat-trick fired Palace to an impressive 6-1 victory.

In a keenly-contested poll, the Palace No. 10 won 27.8% of your votes, with Hughes runner-up on 8.8% and fellow forward Molly Sharpe third on 6.0%.

Blanchard was delighted to receive the recognition from the fans when picking up the award. She said: “It’s good to get recognition, especially from the fans, but I think anyone could’ve won it.

“As a squad we’ve performed well. There’s definitely room for improvement but overall, we’ve had a positive month.”

Next up, Palace Women host Lewes at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 12th November (14:00 GMT kick-off).

They then return to Selhurst Park when they host Southampton on Sunday, 19th November (14:00) – and you can get tickets to back the Eagles now!