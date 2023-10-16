The Eagles were unbeaten throughout the month, with two wins and a draw putting them in a strong position to continue to push for promotion.

Blanchard led from the front and proved herself the division's standout player, starting all three games and scoring a memorable hat-trick in a remarkable 9-1 victory against Durham.

She also demonstrated her creative threat in the draw against Sunderland, cutting inside and whipping in a superb flat cross for Elise Hughes to glance home.

Blanchard's first goal in the remarkable win over Durham – a fantastic finish at the end of a razor-sharp counter-attack – was also nominated for Championship Goal of the Month, with results still to be revealed.