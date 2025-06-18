Darren Powell’s U21s will make the short trip to Hayes Lane to take on the first-team of Bromley on Tuesday, 22nd July (KO: 19:45 BST). Tickets are available from just £5, and Under-12s go free - click HERE to buy yours now!

There is no designated away section for this game.

Under the stewardship of former Palace goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman, Bromley managed to record a historic 11th place finish in League Two. This was also their first-ever season in the Football League.

Palace’s Danny Imray was on loan at the Ravens for the entirety of their 2024/25 campaign, where he made 42 appearances predominantly as a winger - scoring twice and registering five assists. He also earned their Young Player of the Year award.

The U21s themselves recorded a sixth place finish in the Premier League 2 league phase, before making it all the way to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Coverage of this game will be provided LIVE on our Official Academy X account, with a match report on cpfc.co.uk afterwards.

Match Details