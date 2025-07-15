Report: Sensational Palace smash seven past Bournemouth

Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed AFC Bournemouth U21s to Copers Cope for their first home pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Head coach Darren Powell named a side with experience at U21s level and some Under 18s stepping up for the first-half, with a number of them having featured in the 3-1 win against Barnet last week.

Both sides took a while to get going in the opening exchanges, with Palace predominantly threatening from corners. The breakthrough came in the 20th minute, when Dean Benamar found space down the left hand side and stood a ball up into the box.

It evaded everyone, apart from Tyler Whyte who came rushing into the box to meet it on the volley firing in on his left foot.

With the breakthrough being found, both sides had further chances in the first-half. Benamar again was causing problems down the left, while Zach Marsh and Asher Agbinone both saw efforts go wide.

Bournemouth were denied by Trialist A in the Palace goal from point blank range, with the shot-stopper reacting quickly to deny the effort that was met well. The visitors also had the last chance of the half, with an effort curling just wide.