Report: Sensational Palace smash seven past Bournemouth

Palace named a side with a mix of experienced U21s players and U18s
3: Palace threaten early from corners
20 - GOAL: Whyte volleys Palace ahead
23: Palace put a dangerous ball in, but no one is on the end of it
28: Trialist A makes a good save following a Bournemouth corner
30: Marsh and Agbinone have efforts for a second
41: Bournemouth have a chance on the edge of the box that curls just wide
HT: Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
52 - GOAL: Agbinone doubles the lead with a fierce strike inside the box
54 - GOAL: Umolu quickly adds a third from close range
64 - GOAL: Brownlie comes on and scores the fourth
70: Reid tries an audacious effort from the halfway line that ends up being tipped over
74 - GOAL: Nascimento heads it in from an Ebiowei free-kick
81 - GOAL: Umolu gets a brace with a well-taken strike
86 - GOAL: Umolu heads in a hat-trick and wraps it up for Palace
FT: Palace 7-0 Bournemouth