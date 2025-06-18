Oliver Glasner’s Palace side – off the back of a historic trophy-winning, and Premier League points record-breaking, campaign – will begin the 25/26 league season with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday, 17th August (14:00 BST). The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

Palace’s first home game of the season will be against Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park the following week (currently scheduled for Saturday, 23rd August), before August concludes with an away day against Aston Villa (Saturday, 30th August).

Following the September international break, we are set to host newly-promoted Sunderland (Saturday, 13th September) and champions Liverpool (Saturday, 27th September) in SE25, either side of an away day at West Ham United (Saturday, 20th September). The first weekend of October sees our first-ever trip to Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium (Saturday, 4th October).

Following a first top-flight double over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in 24/25, that rivalry will resume on Saturday, 8th November at Selhurst Park, with the return fixture scheduled for Saturday, 7th February 2026 at the Amex.

Over the festive period, no club's two match rounds will take place less than 48 hours apart, with Palace’s fixture schedule currently including home matches against Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 27th December) and Fulham (Tuesday, 30th December) and a New Year away day at Newcastle United (Saturday, 3rd January).

Our 2025/26 season will finish against Arsenal at Selhurst Park (16:00 BST on Sunday, 24th May 2026).