The Eagles will head to The Hive for a 19:30 BST kick-off.

Barnet finished fifth in the 22/23 Vanarama National League, ultimately losing out to Boreham Wood in the play-off quarter-finals.

Palace and Barnet last faced one another in July 2019, when the Bees came out on top in a high-scoring friendly. The two teams also met in pre-season in July 2015, when a Dwight Gayle hat-trick saw Palace finish 5-3 winners.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased via the Barnet website. Palace fans should purchase away tickets in Stand 66 A, B & C.

Broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

The Eagles’ pre-season programme is beginning to take shape, with a fixture against Crawley confirmed for Wednesday 19th July, followed by matches in Chicago and Detroit against South American side Millonarios FC and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla.

Match Details