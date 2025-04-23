After finishing in sixth place in the regular Premier League 2 season, Crystal Palace U21s secured a place in the play-off phase of the competition.

The format for the league changed to a Swiss-style last season, where teams each faced 20 of the 26 sides in an initial league phase, before the top 16 sides advanced to a single-elimination round of 16 play-off stage to determine the overall winner.

The initial game in the play-off stage is determined by league position, with the side which finished first facing the side in 16th, second against 15th, and so on. By virtue of Palace’s sixth-place finish, they host rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, who finished in 11th.

This game will take place at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium over 90 minutes, with extra-time and penalties available if the score remains level. Should the Eagles triumph over the Seagulls, they will then face either Chelsea or Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-final.

Tickets are available for this game from just £1, but if you can't make it to the VBS Community Stadium you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+