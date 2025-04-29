In a quick turnaround from their 3-1 trouncing of rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16, Darren Powell and his side will be back in action just a few days later as they welcome Chelsea for the quarter-final.

The format for the Premier League 2 changed to a Swiss-style last season, where teams each faced 20 of the 26 sides in an initial league phase, before the top 16 sides advanced to a single-elimination round of 16 play-off stage to determine the overall winner.

Palace previously faced Chelsea in their final game of the initial league phase, losing out 4-2 in a closely contested tie. This was the only blip on the recent form for the U21s, who have won six of their last eight games.