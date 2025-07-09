For a third consecutive summer, the Eagles will travel to Broadfield Stadium to take on The Red Devils – who will play in EFL League Two in 2025/26 – for a warm-up fixture ahead of the new season.

The match will kick-off at 19:30 BST on Friday, 25th July.

Full ticketing information can be found below; you are urged to read in full before purchasing tickets.

The match is also due to be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+, and is one of six games included in our pre-season bundle.

Palace last faced Crawley competitively in August 2011, when a brace from then-18-year-old Wilfried Zaha helped the Eagles win out 2-0 in the League Cup at Selhurst Park.

Important Information

Seated tickets will only be available by calling the box office on 0333 360 1861, and are only available to supporters who are unable to stand for the duration of the game.

All tickets are paper tickets and will be posted to the payment owner.

Sales Phases

Tickets will go on sale in the following order, with an initial allocation of one ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 BST on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 10th July: 25/26 Season Ticket Holders

25/26 Season Ticket Holders Friday, 11th July: 25/26 Members

25/26 Members Monday, 14th July: General sale

Supporters holding a Season Ticket or Membership have advance access to this game. 25/26 Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Prices

East Stand

Adult: £18

£18 Concession: £13

£13 Youth (14-20): £8

£8 Under-14: £2

South Terrace