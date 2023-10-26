As previously announced, the Eagles’ trip to face West Ham United at London Stadium has been pushed back a day and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off remaining at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 3rd December.

As a result, our midweek home fixture against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park – due to be shown live on Amazon Prime – will now kick-off at 19:30 on Wednesday, 6th December.

Another home fixture follows the subsequent weekend, with kick-off brought forward for our match against Liverpool in SE25; this will now commence at 12:30 on Saturday, 9th December, broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports.

Our visit to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City at 15:00 on Saturday, 16th December remains unchanged.

Next up, Palace's eagerly-awaited fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park will now kick-off at 20:00 on Thursday, 21st December. The match will be screened live on Sky Sports.

The festive fixtures continue with Palace’s trip to Chelsea and Stamford Bridge, pushed back from Boxing Day to the new time and date of 19:30 on Wednesday, 27th December, when it will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

December's schedule concludes with our match against Brentford at Selhurst Park at the unchanged time of 15:00 on Saturday, 30th December.

Finally, in the new year, Crystal Palace's trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal has now been confirmed for Saturday, 20th January 2024, kicking off at 12:30 live on TNT Sports.

Please note that broadcast selections for Match Round 22 (30th/31st January, encompassing our home fixture against Sheffield United) will be announced at a later date with the February selections.

You can find our fully confirmed winter fixture schedule below.