A week ahead of the new season, Roy Hodgson’s Palace side will take on seven-time Ligue 1 champions Lyon, who are regulars in European competition and indeed were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists as recently as three years ago.

Having finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season under manager Laurent Blanc, Lyon are captained by former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and boast the likes of 2018 World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso and finalist Dejan Lovren within their squad.

Tickets will go on sale soon, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, and £5 for under 18s.

The match will be shown worldwide on Palace TV+.

Also announced today, Palace will take on Watford on Saturday, 22nd July, with a 13:00 BST kick-off at the Crystal Palace Academy. Unfortunately, fans will be unable to attend this match in person, but the fixture will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+, with coverage on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media.

The full pre-season line-up

These two fixtures complete Palace’s 2023/24 pre-season line-up, which sees the Eagles play seven matches.

They will take on Barnet (11th July, 19:30 BST), Brøndby (15th July, 14:00), Crawley (19th July, 19:45), and now Watford (22nd July, 13:00) in the UK, before travelling to the United States to face Colombian champions Millonarios FC (26th July, 19:00 CDT local time/27th July, 01:00 BST) and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla (30th July, 19:00 EDT local time/31st July, 00:00 BST).

Finally, the visit of Lyon (5th August, 17:30 BST) to Selhurst Park completes an exciting line-up of pre-season matches, with ticketing details for the game to be confirmed in the coming days on cpfc.co.uk.

Palace TV+ remains the only place you can watch every minute of all seven matches: get a Palace TV+ pre-season bundle for just £19.99 for access to all pre-season games live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes) until 6 August (this pass is a one-off payment that does not auto-renew), or enjoy PalaceTV+ for a whole year – including pre-season - for £32.99.

Match Details

Palace v Olympique Lyonnais:

Saturday, 5th August

17:30 BST

Selhurst Park

Ticketing details to be confirmed

LIVE on Palace TV+

Palace v Watford: