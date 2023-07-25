But, as with their busy programme in Chicago, it’s not just matchday itself that supporters have to look forward to – a range of other celebratory events will take place across the city for everybody to enjoy.

Palace’s game against Sevilla kicks off at 19:00 EDT local time on Sunday 30th July / 00:00 BST Monday UK time at Comerica Park, with tickets available to purchase here. The game will also be streamed live worldwide on Palace TV+.

But before that, get your diaries ready: here’s everything you need to know about Palace’s trip to Detroit…

Thursday, 27th July

Travel time

After the exciting prospect of facing Colombian champions Millonarios FC for The Chicago Nations Cup the night before, Palace’s players will spend Thursday recuperating and travelling to Detroit, ‘The Motor City’, for the second half of their pre-season tour.