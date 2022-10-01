Ticket details

Tickets for the friendly are available on general sale to supporters through the Crystal Palace ticketing website – with the Main Stand (only) being placed on sale initially.

Supporters who purchase or have purchased a Botafogo ticket will be able to purchase an adult ticket for this game at just £10.

Fans who have already bought a ticket for the Botafogo game need only to buy their Valladolid ticket through the same account – and the reduced rate will automatically be applied.

Fans who do not yet have a Botafogo ticket but want to take advantage of this offer should simply purchase a Botafogo ticket in the same transaction as their Valladolid ticket.

Tickets are initially on sale online only. Then from 10am GMT on Tuesday, 22nd November supporters will be able to purchase via all methods (including over the phone and in person at the Box Office).

Premium hospitality experiences are on sale now from just £45 per person +VAT for a box of 10. Find out more below.

Prices

Adults: £20 (£10 with a Botafogo ticket)

Seniors (65+): £10

18-21s: £10

Students: £10

Juniors (under-18s): £5

Supporters should purchase tickets through our dedicated ticketing site.

Supporters must have a Palace account to purchase these tickets.

Never had a Palace account?

Click on ‘Login / Sign up’ on cpfc.co.uk or download the official CPFC app and click on your profile

Click ‘Create an account’ and complete the simple steps

Further information on using your Palace account can be found here.

Premium hospitality experiences are available to buy now from just £45 per person +VAT (for a box of 10) by clicking here, offering the chance to experience hospitality at a top-flight stadium for a snippet of the cost.

The below packages are available to supporters of both clubs.

Legends Restaurant

Three-course menu

Half-time pies

Post-match cheeseboard

Paid bar (card only)

£90 +VAT per person

Executive Boxes (10 person)

Three-course menu

Half-time pies

Post-match cheeseboard

Executive balcony seating

£87.50 +VAT per person with inclusive drinks

£45 +VAT per person for box only (no food or beverages)

