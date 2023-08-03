The U18 Premier League South is the top level of U18 football for Category 1 clubs and it is regionalised into north and southern sections. Palace will play 26 games against 13 different sides, home and away.

Rob Quinn’s side recorded a third place finish last season, their third consecutive finish inside the top three. They will look to build on this as they begin the campaign by hosting 2021/22 winners Southampton on Saturday, 12th August - this game will be LIVE on Palace TV+, click here for more information.

Following the Saints will be a trip to Cobham to take on London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, 19th August. Clashes against Brighton & Hove Albion are pencilled in for Saturday, 30th September at Copers Cope and Saturday, 17th February at the AMEX Football Performance Centre.

Other key clashes include a trip to West Ham United, 2022/23 winners, at the turn of the new year on Saturday, 6th January and finishing the campaign away at Reading at Bearwood Park on Saturday, 11th May.

The full set of fixtures are outlined in the table below: