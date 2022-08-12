Here, you can find out: what’s on Palace TV+ next, how to subscribe and how to use your benefits. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest live broadcasts and audio services.
Palace TV+ enables supporters to follow Crystal Palace teams wherever they are. From first-team friendlies to selected live Academy broadcasts of Under-18s and Under-21s games to live commentary on the first-team, Palace TV+ is a great value way to follow it all.
You can also find great new documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, which is now available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.
All times GMT.
Upcoming live broadcasts:
- Fri, 13th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U21s v Sheffield United U21s (13:00)
- Sun, 15th Jan: Live audio commentary of Chelsea v Palace (14:00)
- Mon, 16th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U21s v Fulham U21s (19:00)
- Fri, 20th Jan: Patrick Vieira's pre-Newcastle Press Conference (13:00)
- Sat, 21st Jan: Live audio commentary of Palace v Newcastle (17:30)
- Sat, 28th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U18s v Aston Villa U18s (12:00)
- Mon, 30th Jan: Live coverage of Palace U21s v Manchester City U21s (19:00)
Recent live broadcasts:
- Sun, 8th Jan: Live coverage of Brighton U21s 2-4 Palace U21s
- Sat, 7th Jan: Live audio commentary of Palace 1-2 Southampton
- Weds, 4th Jan: Live audio commentary of Palace 0-4 Spurs
- Sat, 31st Dec: Live audio commentary of Bournemouth 0-2 Palace
- Mon, 26th Dec: Live audio commentary of Palace 0-3 Fulham
- Mon, 19th Dec: Live coverage of Palace U21s 2-3 Newcastle United U21s
- Fri, 16th Dec: Live coverage of Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid
- Sun, 11th Dec: Live coverage of Napoli 3-1 Palace
- Weds, 7th Dec: Live coverage of Palace 2-2 Trabzonspor
- Mon, 5th Dec: Live coverage of Palace U21s 2-5 Bristol City U21s
- Sat, 3rd Dec: Live coverage of Palace 0-0 Botafogo
- Mon, 28th Nov: Live coverage of Bristol City U21s 2-2 Palace U21s
- Sat, 26th Nov: Live coverage of Palace U18s 1-3 Spurs U18s
- Mon, 21st Nov: Live coverage of Newcastle United U21s 0-1 Palace U21s
- Sat, 19th Nov: Live coverage of Norwich City U18s 2-2 Palace U18s
- Mon, 14th Nov: Live coverage of Sheffield United U21s 1-2 Palace U21s
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.
We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
ANNUAL PASS - £32.99
The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.
MONTHLY PASS - £4.99
Watch and listen throughout the month. This pass auto-renews.
WEEKLY PASS - £3.49
Watch and listen throughout the week. This pass auto-renews.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
Online
Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.
Official Palace App
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.
During a live broadcast
If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
