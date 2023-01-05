Kporha, 16, has been a constant presence in Rob Quinn's Under-18s side this season, featuring in every game so far in both League and Cup competitions. Though he has predominantly been played as a right-back, he has played further forward on occasions.

He has found the net twice this season, including a well-taken goal in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in October.

The youngster has been at the club since Under-16s and managed to earn a Scholarship earlier this summer.

This is the first time Kporha has been called up to represent England Under-17s and he will join Ryan Garry’s side for two friendlies against Germany in Spain next week.

