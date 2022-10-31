U18s Report: Young Eagles held by Fulham in close clash

The young Eagles welcomed London rivals Fulham to Copers Cope as they looked to get back to winning ways following a 5-1 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Jake Grante returning from international duty in place of Kalani Barton, Hindolo Mustapha in for Freddie Bell and Zach Marsh - who recently signed his first professional contract - coming in for Junior Dixon.

The visitors got off to a flying start, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of chances early on in the half.

Jackson Izquierdo made a smart save in the opening 10 minutes to turn Harvey Arajuo’s goal bound header from a Fulham free-kick behind and the Palace defence reacted quickly to scramble the ball off the line from the resulting corner.

Palace’s best attempt of the half came a quarter of an hour in through Asher Agbinone. The winger cut inside and saw his attempt from the edge of the box cannon back off the post.

Fulham took the lead 20 minutes in through Arajuo, as the defender rose highest and managed to flick the ball in at the near-post from a Lemar Gordon corner.

Chances were few and far between for both sides as the first-half went on as play was broken up intermittently due to a number of fouls from both sides.