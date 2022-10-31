U18s Report: Young Eagles held by Fulham in close clash

Palace came racing out the blocks in the second-half looking to draw level and they managed to do so just seven minutes into the second-half. Mustapha picked up the ball in space about 25-yards out from goal and managed to rifle in the equaliser from distance, bouncing past Alfie McNally in the Fulham goal.
After the equaliser, momentum swung Palace’s way as they looked to get their noses in front. Mustapha turned provider this time around as he picked up the ball and drove forward in midfield. He picked out Caleb Kporha who took a touch in his stride and buried the ball past McNally to give Palace the lead just after the hour-mark.
The young Eagles’ lead was short-lived, however, as Fulham equalised 10 minutes later through Loupalo-Bi. The forward finished neatly inside the box, finding the bottom corner following Fulham’s high press to win the ball back in the final-third.
In the closing stages, Mustapha had two chances that were both well held by McNally, whilst Izquierdo was rarely troubled by Fulham efforts aside from a strong shot from Lupalo-Bi late on that he saved with ease.
The referee’s whistle brought an end to proceedings and saw the points shared at Copers Cope. The result means that Quinn’s side remain second in the Under 18 Premier League South, two points behind leaders West Ham United.
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Gibbard, Mustapha (Cardines, 87), Socoliche (Barton, 45), Nascimento, Marsh, Agbinone.
Subs not used: Shala, Marroni, Henry.
Fulham: McNally, Arajuo, Amissah, King (Olyott, 74), Avenall, Loupalo-Bi, de Fougerolles, Gofford, Parker (de Jesus, 56), Works (Nwoko, 58), Gordon.
Subs not used: Allen, Osmond.