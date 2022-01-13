The game will take place at Selhurst Park after Palace dispatched Millwall from the competition and Hartlepool overcame Blackpool.

The two teams last played in a 2004 League Cup meeting, when Dougie Freedman was among the scorers in a 2-1 Palace win, and haven’t faced off in the FA Cup since 1993, making this a unique fixture.

Supporters can find full ticket details for the tie below, including Premium Hospitality options, and for those unable to attend, live audio commentary will be available via Palace TV+.

Palace v Hartlepool details

FA Cup fourth round

Saturday, February 5th

15:00

Selhurst Park

Ticket information

Ticketing profits are split evenly between the clubs.

Prices in advance

Adult: £20

Senior (65+): £10

Junior (under-18): £5

Matchday prices (price increase will begin at 00:01 on the day of the game)

Adult: £25

Senior (65+): £15

Junior (under-18): £10

Sales phases

Supporters can buy a maximum of 10 tickets per Client Reference Number, the unique number generated when you purchase a ticket or Membership.

Tickets go on sale to the following supporters from the below dates:

21/22 Season Ticket holders: Thursday, January 13th - 17:30

All 21/22 Members: Monday, January 17th – 17:30

All supporters: Tuesday, January 18th – 10am

How to buy

The best way to buy tickets is online by clicking here.

When purchasing online, tickets are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).

Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.

Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale for this match.

Premium Hospitality

Selected Premium lounges are open for this game, providing you with the ultimate way to experience the match.

Our lounges provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment from the best seats in the house, and prices start from £99.

You can book a place in Speroni’s Restaurant (£99) or one of our exclusive 10-person Executive Boxes (£850). Both will be serving a three-course pre-match curry, with half- and full-time food included and inclusive drinks.

To find out more about a Premium package or speak to our team, please click here .

Important information

All stands will be open for this game.

We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.

Based on Premier League guidance, we are conducting spot checks of supporters’ COVID-19 status. Supporters should: