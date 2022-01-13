The game will take place at Selhurst Park after Palace dispatched Millwall from the competition and Hartlepool overcame Blackpool.
The two teams last played in a 2004 League Cup meeting, when Dougie Freedman was among the scorers in a 2-1 Palace win, and haven’t faced off in the FA Cup since 1993, making this a unique fixture.
Supporters can find full ticket details for the tie below, including Premium Hospitality options, and for those unable to attend, live audio commentary will be available via Palace TV+.
Palace v Hartlepool details
-
FA Cup fourth round
-
Saturday, February 5th
-
15:00
-
Selhurst Park
Ticket information
Ticketing profits are split evenly between the clubs.
Prices in advance
-
Adult: £20
-
Senior (65+): £10
-
Junior (under-18): £5
Matchday prices (price increase will begin at 00:01 on the day of the game)
-
Adult: £25
-
Senior (65+): £15
-
Junior (under-18): £10
Sales phases
Supporters can buy a maximum of 10 tickets per Client Reference Number, the unique number generated when you purchase a ticket or Membership.
Tickets go on sale to the following supporters from the below dates:
-
21/22 Season Ticket holders: Thursday, January 13th - 17:30
-
All 21/22 Members: Monday, January 17th – 17:30
-
All supporters: Tuesday, January 18th – 10am
How to buy
The best way to buy tickets is online by clicking here.
When purchasing online, tickets are sold as e-tickets. These tickets can be shown on your mobile phone, or printed if you prefer (follow the fold lines and keep it dry).
Tickets will be sold in line with current Government guidance - should that guidance change ahead of the fixture, all bookings are subject to alteration and we shall contact anyone affected as soon as possible.
Our full range of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be on sale for this match.
Premium Hospitality
Selected Premium lounges are open for this game, providing you with the ultimate way to experience the match.
Our lounges provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment from the best seats in the house, and prices start from £99.
You can book a place in Speroni’s Restaurant (£99) or one of our exclusive 10-person Executive Boxes (£850). Both will be serving a three-course pre-match curry, with half- and full-time food included and inclusive drinks.
To find out more about a Premium package or speak to our team, please click here .
Important information
All stands will be open for this game.
We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.
Based on Premier League guidance, we are conducting spot checks of supporters’ COVID-19 status. Supporters should:
-
Not travel to the stadium if they feel unwell or display COVID-19 symptoms, or have tested positive (or live with someone who has tested positive).
-
Ensure they have proof of COVID-19 status: fully vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test result in the previous 48 hours. The best way of doing this is through the NHS COVID Pass app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store (or by clicking here). We encourage supporters to do this as soon as possible.
-
Please ensure you read our new Code of Conduct and COVID safety measures here.