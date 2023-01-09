Originally postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen in September, the match will now take place on Wednesday, 18th January.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park will be at 20:00 GMT.

Supporter Advice

All existing tickets purchased for the postponed match will be eligible for the new date.

Digital Tickets will be automatically updated for the rearranged fixture. Supporters do not need to take any further action. All other existing e-tickets will also be accepted.

If you cannot attend the rearranged fixture, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Season Ticket holders also have the option to resell their match ticket by following the steps listed here.

All Premium Experiences guests have already been contacted and issued with new tickets for the fixture.

There remains limited availability for the fixture in all Premium Hospitality lounges. Click here to purchase matchday Premium Packages.

Match details

The Premier League said in a statement it "apologises to fans for the late notice in confirming this fixture and understands supporters’ frustrations.

"While the League endeavours to give as much notice as possible for rescheduling, the unique circumstances around this fixture meant this was not possible."