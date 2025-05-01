The fixture has been pushed back due to Palace's participation in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday, 17th May (kick-off TBC).

Our game against Wolves is not due to be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers