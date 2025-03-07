The announcement completes a club award double for Muñoz, who you also voted your NET88 Player of the Month.

The Colombian netted his third league goal of the season in style early in the second-half at Craven Cottage. Jean-Philippe Mateta showed some brilliant skill near the halfway line before releasing Muñoz down the right wing.

Staying composed, the No. 12 took a smart touch before rifling the ball home from a tight angle, sparking celebrations in front of a jubilant away end and sealing a 2-0 victory.

The goal has also been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.