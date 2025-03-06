The Colombian’s third league goal of the season arrived in some style early in the second-half at Craven Cottage, with Jean-Philippe Mateta producing a superb moment of skill near the halfway line before freeing Muñoz on the right wing.

Keeping his calm, the No. 12 took a clever touch before slamming the ball home from a tight angle in front of a jubilant away end, sealing a 2-0 win.

Muñoz’s Goal of the Month nomination arrives soon after Mateta’s nod for Premier League Player of the Month and Oliver Glasner’s nomination for Manager of the Month.

You can vote for Muñoz by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10th March.