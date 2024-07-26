Having registered nine goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances for Palace’s Under-21s last season, the full-back will now spend the upcoming campaign developing at the newly promoted League Two side.

The 20-year-old initially joined Palace in February 2021 on a permanent basis from Chelmsford City, returning there on loan in 2021/22.

Imray then made 24 appearances for Palace’s Under-21s side in 2022/23 prior to his strong 2023/24 campaign, which culminated in a mid-season friendly appearance for Oliver Glasner’s senior side against Bodø/Glimt.

The club would like to wish Danny well on his loan spell.