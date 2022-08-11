His performances in the 2021/22 campaign also saw him earn three appearances for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s and a place in the 2022/23 pre-season tour squad in Australia and Singapore.

Ozoh has progressed through the ranks at Palace, having joined the club at eight-years-old, and has played in a number of positions before settling into his more familiar role of central-midfield.

He joins the likes of Ryan Bartley, Maliq Cadogan and Joe Sheridan to have recently signed a professional deal with the club.