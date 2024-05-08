Hughes is nominated following her outstanding goalscoring feats – a division-best 16 goals in 21 league appearances for Palace – and you can vote for her by clicking here.
The accolades keep on coming for title winners Crystal Palace Women, with Elise Hughes and Araya Dennis nominated for Championship Player and Goal of the Season respectively!
Dennis, meanwhile, scored her Goal of the Season contender with a crashing effort against Charlton Athletic from 30 yards last October – and you can give her your vote right here.
Both votes close at 10:00 BST on Friday, 10th May.
The nominations arrive the day after Hughes was named Palace Women’s Player of the Season, sponsored by cinch, at the 23/24 End of Season Awards, with Dennis’ strike goal also nominated for the equivalent club award.