Friday’s draw saw Palace lock in home matches against AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), KuPS KUOPIO (Finland) and AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) at Selhurst Park – along with away matches against Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), RC Strasbourg (France) and Shelbourne FC (Republic of Ireland).

The dates and kick-off times of these six league phase matches have now been confirmed (all times below UK time):

Thursday, 2nd October (17:45 BST): Dynamo Kyiv (A)

Dynamo Kyiv (A) Thursday, 23rd October (20:00): AEK Larnaca (H)

AEK Larnaca (H) Thursday, 6th November (20:00 GMT): AZ Alkmaar (H)

AZ Alkmaar (H) Thursday, 27th November (20:00): RC Strasbourg (A)

RC Strasbourg (A) Thursday, 11th December (20:00): Shelbourne FC (A)

Shelbourne FC (A) Thursday, 18th December (20:00): KuPS KUOPIO (H)

Ticketing information for each match will be announced in due course.

Please note our away match against Dynamo Kyiv will take place at the Arena Lublin in Lublin, Poland.

Competition format

In total, 36 clubs will contest the league phase: 24 play-off winners (including Palace), and 12 teams eliminated from the Europa League play-off round.

After playing six fixtures each, randomly allocated on Friday, the top eight sides at the end of the league phase will advance straight to the Round of 16.

Sides ranking 9th-24th will qualify for a two-legged play-off round. The winners of those ties will join the top eight in the Round of 16.

Clubs finishing 25th-36th will be eliminated.

From the Round of 16 onwards, the competition mirrors other European tournaments, with two-legged home and away knockout ties.

This is until the Final, of course, which will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday, 27th May 2026.

Premier League fixtures

Supporters should also note that our home matches against Brighton (8th November), Manchester United (29th November) and Manchester City (13th December) – and our away games against Everton (4th October), Arsenal (25th October) and Leeds United (20th December) – are subject to movement on those weekends, due to our additional fixtures on the preceding Thursdays.

