Another outstanding performance in October saw Kitching both save a penalty and keep a clean sheet against Durham in a 1-0 win – a feat which saw her named FA Women's Championship Player of the Week and part of the FAWSL Full-Time Team of the Week.

Kitching was voted as the winner of the award by her Palace Women's teammates.

Although the majority of the Women's squad were on holiday following the conclusion of their playing season, host Kelly Somers announced the winner to them via video call.

The goalkeeper said: "It's massive. I've never won this award at any club I've been at so I feel pretty overwhelmed, to be honest! I'm just thankful to all the girls.

"The penalty save against Durham was probably the moment of the season for myself.

"i've got a new chant recently which when I'm playing distracts me, because it makes me laugh!" before providing a rendition of 'Super Fran Kitching in goal'.

Teammate Issy Sibley, who went on discuss the season as a whole on stage at Clapham Grand with Somers, said: "She's made us all very, very proud."

Full highlights of the ceremony will follow on Palace TV before the end of the season.