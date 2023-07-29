The central defender, who can also play in midfield, has won three caps for her country and was a part of the provisional squad for the Girls in Green ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup finals.

Having spent time playing and studying in the United States with the University of Hartford, 26-year-old Nolan turned professional in 2020 by joining London City Lionesses.

She has since made 51 Women’s Championship appearances over the last three seasons and, in 2022/23, won the Lionesses’ Players’ Player of the Season award.

Nolan becomes Palace’s second signing of the summer after Lia Cataldo, with Laura Kaminski also recently arriving as head coach.

Commenting on Nolan’s arrival, Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “I am delighted Hayley has chosen to sign for Crystal Palace.

“Hayley is a player whose talents I have admired for a long time, and as a senior Republic of Ireland international, she brings plenty of experience to our squad for the season ahead. I am sure Palace supporters will join me in lending her a warm welcome to the club.”

Everyone at Palace would like to wish Hayley the very best for her career in red and blue. Look out for her first interview with the club, coming soon to Palace TV.