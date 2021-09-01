U16 Season Ticket holders
All Season Ticket holders aged 16 and under will gain access to Selhurst Park using a Season Ticket card, these cards have been posted. Please let us know if these have not arrived by Wednesday 15th September.
Season Ticket holders with Memberships
Supporters who have purchased a Season Ticket and a Membership may have previously encountered issues with the Mobile Season Ticket download. We are satisfied that this issue has been resolved, and encourage these users to try to download their Mobile Season Tickets again as soon as possible.
Additional important information
-
Previously issued Season Cards no longer grant access to Selhurst Park.
-
If you’ve booked a Season Ticket for other people, please ensure their ticket is assigned to them on the Ticket website, and encourage them to download the Crystal Palace app and follow the journey outlined above. Their tickets should automatically appear in the Fan Wallet of their Crystal Palace app when they login if their details are assigned correctly in the Ticket website.
-
Whilst supporters get used to the new technology and readers at the turnstiles, we continue to strongly advise supporters to arrive earlier than usual on matchdays – particularly those in the Holmesdale stand. Turnstiles open 90 minutes before kick-off.
Compatible Phones
** Mobile Ticketing is compatible with iPhone 7 or any of the newer iPhone models, and most Android phones purchased since 2015.
Android users will need to ensure Google Pay is installed and set as the default payment mechanism, and enable NFC in settings.
If you are having trouble with your browser, try using an alternative; we recommend Google Chrome as the default browser. You must be signed in with Chrome with the Google account you use on the Play Store. This will ensure that your ticket is added to the correct account.
Still need help?
Please read our FAQs here.
If you do not have a smartphone, please email the Box Office at BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk with the email subject line ‘No smartphone’.
We would like to thank you for your patience whilst we have navigated the complex roll-out of Mobile Tickets based on Premier League guidelines.