CPFC Supporters Group for Women

Sian Blake: Co-Chair, Men's Season Ticket Holder

Kaz Lorimer: Co-Chair, Men's Season Ticket Holder

Alexander Crede: Adult Member

Sophie Hayes: Men's Season Ticket Holder

Aoni Hussain: Men's Season Ticket Holder

Jenny Prior: Gold Member

Beki Salmon: Men's Season Ticket Holder

Tyler Sasse: International Member

Louise Tingey: Supporter who regularly travels away

Kadelia Wilkins: Women's Season Ticket holder

Meet Kaz

Kaz has been a Crystal Palace supporter for over 20 years now, despite previously having split allegiances in her family.

“Originally, my family were Chelsea fans,” Kaz explained. “But when we moved to Croydon, I came here for a Palace match against Chelsea, sitting over there [in the Holmesdale] like I do now.

“The feeling [I had] going to the game was just electric. Everyone was friendly and then, coming into the stadium, that atmosphere just grew. I felt really at home, I felt really comfortable, and I thought: ‘yeah, these are my people.’

“I’d not felt like that at football before. I thought: ‘I want to be a Season Ticket Holder’ – and now I sit here and cheer on Palace every game.”

Over the last two decades, Kaz has seen a noticeable change in the demographics of supporters who sit alongside her in the Holmesdale – and now wants to help and inspire the next generation of female supporters.

“Thinking back 20 years ago, I was probably the only female in and around the area I was sat in. Now, I’d say there’s around 20 female supporters alone in the same block as me.

“Some supporters around us might have had to adapt to that change, but I think that’s a real positive and gives us a good ground base to build from.

“Having spoken to the club and heard how they want to make things better for female fans, and showing the aspiration to support this new group, it’s a real positive. To have this unique position [as Co-Chair], it’s an opportunity to be a trailblazer.”