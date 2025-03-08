The CPFC Supporters Group for Women, led by Kaz, will also aim to inspire female participation and enhance visibility, representation, and matchday experiences across the club.
The values from the club-wide Palace For All campaign, which celebrates Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across both the Football Club and the Palace for Life Foundation, will also be at the heart of the group’s mission.
“Palace For All means that everybody is welcome, regardless of your background, who you are, where you come from, or what you believe in,” adds Kaz.
“There are very few Premier League clubs that have a female supporters’ group, and they [Palace] want to be that forerunner and show everybody how it’s done, so the support so far has been amazing.
“We have one common goal and that's Palace, that's being red and blue and cheering our team on. Everyone should have a voice, because we’ve all got something to contribute to our club – and it is our club.”
When focusing on the future goals and ambitions of the CPFC Supporters Group for Women, Kaz wants to hear from as many voices as possible to drive future events.
“We definitely want to hear more from our female fans, and the survey that comes out on a matchday – we really want to hear about where they want the club to go, and what they want. It will be led by those voices.
“But we’re looking forward to regular meetups, having a bigger presence, and maybe next year we can look at possible International Women's Day events held at Palace. We’ve got some ideas of initiatives we want to do, so absolutely watch the social media coming out and engage with us.
“Our scope is endless in some ways – it's about where we want to take it.”
If you have any questions about the CPFC Supporters Group for Women, please contact inclusion@cpfc.co.uk .